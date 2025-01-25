Left Menu

Pioneering Climate Change Education: SIU's Global Legal Initiative

Symbiosis Law School Pune participated in a pivotal conference for Climate Change Policy and Law at Hue University, Vietnam. The event, in collaboration with international institutions, highlighted SIU’s innovative curriculum designed to tackle environmental legal challenges through an interdisciplinary LLM program starting 2025-2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:57 IST
SIU Delegation and Partner Universities at the Hue University, Hue, Vietnam. Image Credit: ANI
Symbiosis Law School Pune has reaffirmed its position as a leader in climate change education by playing a key role in the Final Conference on Curriculum Development for Climate Change Policy and Law. Held at Hue University in Vietnam, the event from January 6-10, 2025, united reputable institutions from Asia and Europe in addressing environmental issues through cutting-edge legal education.

The delegation from SLS Pune was spearheaded by Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, a Fulbright Scholar. Her keynote, 'Need for Designing and Implementing Curriculum on Climate Change Law and Policy for Asia: Case of SIU,' showcased an ambitious and innovative approach to legal education, incorporating a 12-month LLM program due in 2025-2026. Dr. Gurpur emphasized the curriculum's essential role in bridging gaps across Asia, reinforcing a multidisciplinary structure that integrates law, science, technology, and management.

The conference featured notable speakers like Dr. Matthew Blackett on climate science and Mr. Hoang Thanh Hung discussing climate resilience, fostering vibrant exchanges and deeper understanding. With excursions to historical sites illustrating environment-related concerns, this initiative marks SIU's forward-thinking role in equipping future legal professionals for global environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

