Galtic: Crafting Indian Luxury with Global Ambitions

In an industry brimming with creativity, Galtic emerges as India's promising luxury fashion brand, founded by the visionary duo, Akanksha Jadhav and Adarsh Yadav. Their journey began with a pivotal realization in Dubai, a global luxury hub, sparking their mission to elevate Indian craftsmanship on an international stage.

Returning to India, they fused their architectural backgrounds with fashion, giving birth to Galtic. The brand pays homage to India's artistic legacy while embracing modern luxury, evident in their signature Galticverse Monogram inspired by ancient Indian architectural designs.

With every collection, Galtic aims to assert India's place in luxury fashion, offering garments that narrate stories of elegance and cultural pride. Underlying each creation is a commitment to blending heritage with contemporary appeal, challenging the global giants with an indelible Indian essence.

