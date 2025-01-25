Left Menu

Galtic: Crafting Indian Luxury with Global Ambitions

Galtic, founded by Akanksha Jadhav and Adarsh Yadav, aspires to place Indian luxury fashion on the global map. Inspired by India's heritage, their collections blend traditional artistry with modern design, signifying elegance and cultural pride. Galtic represents a dream to redefine luxury through the lens of Indian sophistication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:40 IST
Galtic: Crafting Indian Luxury with Global Ambitions
From Architects to Fashion Reveries: The Story of Galtic. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an industry brimming with creativity, Galtic emerges as India's promising luxury fashion brand, founded by the visionary duo, Akanksha Jadhav and Adarsh Yadav. Their journey began with a pivotal realization in Dubai, a global luxury hub, sparking their mission to elevate Indian craftsmanship on an international stage.

Returning to India, they fused their architectural backgrounds with fashion, giving birth to Galtic. The brand pays homage to India's artistic legacy while embracing modern luxury, evident in their signature Galticverse Monogram inspired by ancient Indian architectural designs.

With every collection, Galtic aims to assert India's place in luxury fashion, offering garments that narrate stories of elegance and cultural pride. Underlying each creation is a commitment to blending heritage with contemporary appeal, challenging the global giants with an indelible Indian essence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025