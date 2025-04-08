Left Menu

ZFunds Revolutionizes SIPs with UPI AutoPay: A Leap in Mutual Fund Accessibility

ZFunds, a Gurugram-based wealthtech firm, launches UPI AutoPay for SIPs, reshaping how mutual fund distributors manage investments. The new feature simplifies setup, requiring only a UPI PIN, and is embraced by 70% of partners. This innovation aligns with India's digital financial goals, enhancing the investment landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:22 IST
ZFunds Revolutionizes SIPs with UPI AutoPay: A Leap in Mutual Fund Accessibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ZFunds, a pioneer in India's wealthtech landscape based in Gurugram, announced the rollout of UPI AutoPay functionality for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), a move set to transform mutual fund management. This feature, adopted by 70% of ZFunds' partners, enables seamless SIP setup in just three seconds using a UPI PIN, eliminating traditional hurdles such as net banking and auto debits.

In February, ZFunds introduced this feature to address the cumbersome requirements of existing SIP setup methods, which often deterred users. Manish Kothari, co-founder and CEO, highlighted the stark statistics: approximately 40% of SIPs never commence due to approval complications. UPI AutoPay leverages a widely adopted payment system to expedite setup and mitigate dropouts.

This technological advancement aligns with India's goal to digitize its financial services sector. ZFunds' strategic move, backed by a Rs. 25 crore seed funding from Elevation Capital, underscores its commitment to simplifying mutual fund investments for a broader market, while providing an unmatched tech experience for mutual fund distributors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025