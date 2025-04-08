NIA Cracks Down on BKI Terrorist Network

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of raids on Tuesday across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, focusing on sites connected to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Satinderjit Singh, aka Goldy Brar.

These operations targeted premises associated with Canada-based terrorist Brar and US-based gangster Randeep Malik, both linked to the December 2024 grenade attacks at Gurugram's Warehouse Club and Human Club. The NIA's statement highlighted the recovery of electronic devices and other significant evidence from eight different locations.

The seized materials are crucial to the ongoing investigation as the agency seeks to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombings, which involved arms and explosives. The probe, initiated on January 2, 2025, has already revealed that Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the attacks via social media, while further inquiry pointed to masterminds Malik and Brar, known for extorting club owners.

