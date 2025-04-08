High Court Upholds Death Penalty for Terror Operatives

The Telangana High Court has upheld the death penalty awarded to five Indian Mujahideen members for their involvement in a 2013 Hyderabad bomb blast. This devastating attack resulted in 18 fatalities and 131 injuries.

A bench comprising Justice K Lakshman and Justice P Sree Sudha dismissed appeals by the convicts, affirming the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court's previous judgment. The defendants plan to take their case to the Supreme Court.

The 2013 explosions in the crowded area of Dilsukhnagar were initially investigated by a city police Special Investigation Team before being handed over to the NIA due to its terrorist implications. The court deemed the crime as 'rarest of the rare,' meriting the capital punishment.

