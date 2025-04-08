Left Menu

Ola Electric Clarifies Genuine Demand Behind February Sales

Ola Electric Mobility on Tuesday emphasized that its February 2025 sales are a reflection of confirmed customer demand rather than initial bookings. The company stressed the distinction between full-payment orders and preliminary bookings, urging media and stakeholders to avoid spreading misleading claims about its sales figures.

Updated: 08-04-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:23 IST
In a statement on Tuesday, Ola Electric Mobility addressed recent speculations regarding its February 2025 sales figures, asserting they are based on genuine customer demand and confirmed orders, not preliminary bookings.

The Bengaluru-based company clarified that almost 90% of the orders for its new products, Gen 3 and Roadster X, were fully paid at placement, aligning with industry standard practices where deliveries follow confirmed orders.

Ola Electric urged media and stakeholders to refrain from spreading unverified claims, reinforcing that it recognizes revenue only after vehicle registration and delivery, maintaining its integrity amidst external pressures.

