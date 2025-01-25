Adani Group Volunteers Serve Devotees at Kumbh Mela in Collaboration with ISKCON
Over 5,000 Adani Group volunteers are participating in the Kumbh Mela, demonstrating a strong spirit of service by collaborating with ISKCON to serve meals to devotees. Their efforts underline community welfare and reflect the event's spiritual vibrancy. Chairman Gautam Adani recently acknowledged ISKCON's support and hailed 'seva' as patriotism.
- Country:
- India
Over 5,000 employee volunteers from the Adani Group are actively participating in the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Their commitment to serving the community is set to last throughout the 45-day religious festival, highlighting their 'seva bhaav' or spirit of service to ensure the success of this grand spiritual event.
Adani Group, in a collaborative effort with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), has taken the initiative to provide meals to attendees of the Maha Kumbh Mela. This Mahaprasad Seva will be accessible to devotees for the entire festival duration, from January 13 to February 26.
Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, expressed gratitude towards ISKCON by meeting with Guru Prasad Swami of ISKCON's Governing Body Commission. Adani emphasized the sacredness of 'seva' at the Kumbh, declaring it as the epitome of patriotism and devotion. He praised ISKCON's expertise in prasadam distribution, reinforcing their critical role in this endeavor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
