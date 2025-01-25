Left Menu

Adani Group Volunteers Serve Devotees at Kumbh Mela in Collaboration with ISKCON

Over 5,000 Adani Group volunteers are participating in the Kumbh Mela, demonstrating a strong spirit of service by collaborating with ISKCON to serve meals to devotees. Their efforts underline community welfare and reflect the event's spiritual vibrancy. Chairman Gautam Adani recently acknowledged ISKCON's support and hailed 'seva' as patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:49 IST
Adani Group Volunteers Serve Devotees at Kumbh Mela in Collaboration with ISKCON
Employee volunteers of Adani Group at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 5,000 employee volunteers from the Adani Group are actively participating in the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Their commitment to serving the community is set to last throughout the 45-day religious festival, highlighting their 'seva bhaav' or spirit of service to ensure the success of this grand spiritual event.

Adani Group, in a collaborative effort with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), has taken the initiative to provide meals to attendees of the Maha Kumbh Mela. This Mahaprasad Seva will be accessible to devotees for the entire festival duration, from January 13 to February 26.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, expressed gratitude towards ISKCON by meeting with Guru Prasad Swami of ISKCON's Governing Body Commission. Adani emphasized the sacredness of 'seva' at the Kumbh, declaring it as the epitome of patriotism and devotion. He praised ISKCON's expertise in prasadam distribution, reinforcing their critical role in this endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025