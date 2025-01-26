Left Menu

Trademark Tensions: Lodha Brothers in High Court Battle

Macrotech Developers has filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against House of Abhinandan Lodha for trademark infringement. Abhishek Lodha, MD of Macrotech, emphasizes the dispute is corporate, not personal, while Abhinandan Lodha claims the lawsuit stems from the company's inability to accept his firm's success.

In a legal face-off, real estate giant Macrotech Developers has taken House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) to the Bombay High Court over allegations of trademark infringement. The dispute centers on the use of the 'Lodha' brand, a name that carries significant value in the real estate sector.

Abhishek Lodha, MD of Macrotech, insists that the lawsuit is strictly a corporate issue, separate from family ties. 'This is about protecting our brand,' he said, a brand that has been meticulously built over four decades. The company argues that HoABL's promotional activities wrongly imply a connection to the established Lodha Group, misleading consumers.

Meanwhile, Abhinandan Lodha, founder of HoABL, counters that Macrotech cannot accept the ascendancy of his firm. He maintains that he has historically supported Macrotech and hopes that previous commitments between the families are honored. The Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear the case on Monday.

