Pune Tourists Caught in Pahalgam Chaos Seek Safe Return
Amidst the Pahalgam terror attack, over 500 tourists from Pune in Jammu and Kashmir are seeking safe passage back. Arrangements for special flights are underway. Some tourists have already decided to cut short their trip, while others remain uncertain. Local NGO Sarhad is assisting stranded tourists with logistics.
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, over 500 tourists from Pune currently in Jammu and Kashmir are eager for a secure return. Efforts are in motion to arrange special flights for those wishing to leave, the district administration confirmed on Wednesday.
Among the tourists, Girish Naikwadi, part of a 14-member group, expressed the urgency of their return, especially as the attack has heightened concerns for the safety of small children in their group. The group, initially set to visit Amritsar, secured temporary accommodation in Srinagar.
Meanwhile, Pune-based NGO Sarhad is stepping in to support stranded tourists with necessary lodging and logistics, while Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP, Murlidhar Mohol, announced plans for special flights scheduled to bring 182 tourists back to Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
