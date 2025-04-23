Rahul Gandhi Returns to India Amid Urgent CWC Meeting

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is making an early return to India from the United States. The sudden change in plans is to ensure his presence at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

The urgent gathering is set to focus on the distressing Pahalgam terror attack, where at least 26 individuals lost their lives. Discussions will dive deep into the implications of the attack, examining potential strategies and responses.

Sharing the update via a post on X, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted Gandhi's commitment to lead the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Prior to his return, Gandhi was in Boston, interacting with both business professionals and community circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)