Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Returns to India Amid Urgent CWC Meeting

Rahul Gandhi is returning to India early from his U.S. visit to attend a Congress Working Committee meeting about the recent Pahalgam terror attack. At least 26 people died in the attack, prompting urgent discussions. Gandhi engaged with U.S. business and community members before heading back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi Returns to India Amid Urgent CWC Meeting
Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is making an early return to India from the United States. The sudden change in plans is to ensure his presence at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

The urgent gathering is set to focus on the distressing Pahalgam terror attack, where at least 26 individuals lost their lives. Discussions will dive deep into the implications of the attack, examining potential strategies and responses.

Sharing the update via a post on X, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted Gandhi's commitment to lead the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Prior to his return, Gandhi was in Boston, interacting with both business professionals and community circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025