Rahul Gandhi Returns to India Amid Urgent CWC Meeting
Rahul Gandhi is returning to India early from his U.S. visit to attend a Congress Working Committee meeting about the recent Pahalgam terror attack. At least 26 people died in the attack, prompting urgent discussions. Gandhi engaged with U.S. business and community members before heading back.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is making an early return to India from the United States. The sudden change in plans is to ensure his presence at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.
The urgent gathering is set to focus on the distressing Pahalgam terror attack, where at least 26 individuals lost their lives. Discussions will dive deep into the implications of the attack, examining potential strategies and responses.
Sharing the update via a post on X, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted Gandhi's commitment to lead the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Prior to his return, Gandhi was in Boston, interacting with both business professionals and community circles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Waqf Law Promises Development and Accountability, Says Scindia
India and UK Forge Strong Investment Ties at High-Level Roundtable
Uncovering Nalanda: A Call for Revitalizing India's Ancient Educational Heritage
Jainism's Timeless Impact on India's Identity and Global Challenges
Harnessing Sunshine: India's Pivotal Role in Africa's Solar Revolution