Liverpool's Title Hope: Waiting on Arsenal's Performance

Liverpool has a chance to clinch the Premier League title depending on Arsenal's performance against Crystal Palace. If Arsenal fails to win, Liverpool will secure the championship without playing. Arsenal is currently second, trailing Liverpool by 13 points, making their upcoming matches critical.

Liverpool stands on the brink of glory, poised to claim the Premier League title without stepping onto the pitch. The Reds could become champions on Wednesday night if second-place Arsenal loses to Crystal Palace.

Trailing by 13 points with only five matches left, Arsenal must at least draw at the Emirates Stadium to keep Liverpool's celebrations on ice. In the event of an Arsenal slip, Liverpool can clinch its 20th English top-flight crown, equaling Manchester United's record, in their next match against Tottenham.

The Reds took a significant step towards the title with a narrow 1-0 win over Leicester on Sunday. Crystal Palace's coach, Oliver Glasner, promised to field his strongest side against Arsenal. Meanwhile, Arsenal is also preparing for a crucial Champions League semifinal against PSG, with Bukayo Saka potentially returning from injury.

