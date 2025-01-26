Left Menu

Echoes of Neglect: Greek Train Disaster Sparks Demand for Justice

Thousands of Greeks demonstrated in Athens and other cities demanding justice for a train crash that killed 57 people in 2023. The protestors accuse authorities of negligence and a cover-up. Although a judicial investigation is ongoing, no one has been held accountable two years after the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:06 IST
Echoes of Neglect: Greek Train Disaster Sparks Demand for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Tens of thousands gathered outside the Greek parliament in Athens, Sunday, demanding justice for the 2023 train crash that resulted in 57 deaths, marking the country's worst railway disaster. The crowd carried banners with messages like, "We won't forget" and "I have no oxygen," highlighting the emotional toll of the event.

Similar protests took place across Greece and internationally. The crash investigation, focusing on the head-on collision between a freight and passenger train near Thessaloniki on February 28, 2023, remains ongoing. Many view the tragedy as a harsh consequence of long-standing negligence towards the nation's railway system.

Frustration mounts as, two years hence, no one has been prosecuted. Families of victims claim evidence is being concealed. The reappointment of Constantine Tassoulas as president and ongoing debates on the freight train's cargo, which may have contributed to a deadly fire, further intensify public outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025