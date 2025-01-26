Echoes of Neglect: Greek Train Disaster Sparks Demand for Justice

Tens of thousands gathered outside the Greek parliament in Athens, Sunday, demanding justice for the 2023 train crash that resulted in 57 deaths, marking the country's worst railway disaster. The crowd carried banners with messages like, "We won't forget" and "I have no oxygen," highlighting the emotional toll of the event.

Similar protests took place across Greece and internationally. The crash investigation, focusing on the head-on collision between a freight and passenger train near Thessaloniki on February 28, 2023, remains ongoing. Many view the tragedy as a harsh consequence of long-standing negligence towards the nation's railway system.

Frustration mounts as, two years hence, no one has been prosecuted. Families of victims claim evidence is being concealed. The reappointment of Constantine Tassoulas as president and ongoing debates on the freight train's cargo, which may have contributed to a deadly fire, further intensify public outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)