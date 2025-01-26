Echoes of Neglect: Greek Train Disaster Sparks Demand for Justice
Thousands of Greeks demonstrated in Athens and other cities demanding justice for a train crash that killed 57 people in 2023. The protestors accuse authorities of negligence and a cover-up. Although a judicial investigation is ongoing, no one has been held accountable two years after the tragedy.
- Country:
- Greece
Tens of thousands gathered outside the Greek parliament in Athens, Sunday, demanding justice for the 2023 train crash that resulted in 57 deaths, marking the country's worst railway disaster. The crowd carried banners with messages like, "We won't forget" and "I have no oxygen," highlighting the emotional toll of the event.
Similar protests took place across Greece and internationally. The crash investigation, focusing on the head-on collision between a freight and passenger train near Thessaloniki on February 28, 2023, remains ongoing. Many view the tragedy as a harsh consequence of long-standing negligence towards the nation's railway system.
Frustration mounts as, two years hence, no one has been prosecuted. Families of victims claim evidence is being concealed. The reappointment of Constantine Tassoulas as president and ongoing debates on the freight train's cargo, which may have contributed to a deadly fire, further intensify public outrage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Slams AAP, BJP Over Neglect in Delhi's Rajiv Camp
Congress Criticizes PM Modi for Neglecting Manipur Amidst Global Travels
BJP, RSS undermining Constitution, neglecting marginalised communities, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Patna.
BJP Highlights Neglect in Delhi's Bawana Flats as Election Nears
Justice Demands: Call for Action in Beed Sarpanch Murder Probe