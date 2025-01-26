Left Menu

Empowering Women's SHGs: The Market Mission

Maharashtra Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale emphasized the need for effective marketing for women's self-help groups. Speaking at an exhibition in Latur, he highlighted the importance of marketing and e-commerce in boosting demand for products like traditional handicrafts. Quality and packaging remain crucial for market success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:42 IST
Empowering Women's SHGs: The Market Mission
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost the presence of women's self-help group products in the marketplace, Maharashtra Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale has called for the adoption of effective marketing strategies. The minister highlighted this initiative during an exhibition in Latur, organized under the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Minister Bhosale stressed the importance of strategic marketing to propel the traditional handicrafts, food items, and rural products crafted by women's self-help groups towards the right consumers, thus significantly increasing demand.

He directed officials to facilitate the listing of these products on e-commerce platforms, emphasizing that quality and packaging are crucial factors that must be prioritized for better market penetration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025