Empowering Women's SHGs: The Market Mission

In a bid to boost the presence of women's self-help group products in the marketplace, Maharashtra Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale has called for the adoption of effective marketing strategies. The minister highlighted this initiative during an exhibition in Latur, organized under the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Minister Bhosale stressed the importance of strategic marketing to propel the traditional handicrafts, food items, and rural products crafted by women's self-help groups towards the right consumers, thus significantly increasing demand.

He directed officials to facilitate the listing of these products on e-commerce platforms, emphasizing that quality and packaging are crucial factors that must be prioritized for better market penetration.

(With inputs from agencies.)