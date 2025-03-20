Left Menu

BIS Cracks Down: Raids Uncover Thousands of Non-Compliant Products on E-Commerce Giants

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted search operations at Amazon and Flipkart facilities to curb non-certified products sales. The raids revealed thousands of uncertified items traced back to Techvision International Pvt Ltd, prompting legal actions. BIS mandates e-commerce compliance to safeguard consumer safety as violations threaten penalties and imprisonment.

Updated: 20-03-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:57 IST
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Thursday executed search and seizure operations at multiple warehouses of top e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon and Flipkart, located in cities including Lucknow, Gurugram, and Delhi. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution stated that the actions aimed to halt the distribution of non-compliant products through these platforms.

During a recent raid on March 7 at an Amazon warehouse in Lucknow, BIS seized 215 toys and 24 hand blenders, all missing the essential BIS certification. A similar February 2025 raid at an Amazon site in Gurugram led to the seizure of various uncertified items, including metallic water bottles, and speakers.

Likewise, at a Flipkart warehouse run by Instakart Services Pvt Ltd in Gurugram, BIS confiscated uncertified stainless steel bottles, toys, and speakers. BIS's investigation linked these violations to Techvision International Pvt Ltd, leading to further raids at its facilities, uncovering thousands of non-certified electric appliances.

The confiscated products, from brands like Digismart and Inalsa, resulted in legal actions under the BIS Act, 2016. BIS has already initiated court proceedings against Techvision International and plans additional legal actions for further seizures.

Under the BIS Act, 2016, offenders can face hefty fines, potentially reaching ten times the non-compliant goods' value, and up to two years of imprisonment. BIS's ongoing market surveillance endeavors to ensure consumer products meet safety and quality standards.

Despite mandatory BIS certification for many consumer items, non-compliant goods continue appearing on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and others. BIS emphasized the risks posed by these products, urging e-commerce platforms to verify certifications before listing items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

