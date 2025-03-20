BIS Cracks Down on Non-Standard Goods at E-Commerce Warehouses
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted raids on Amazon and Flipkart warehouses in Tiruvallur district, seizing numerous products lacking the BIS standard mark, including insulated flasks and toys. Violations under the BIS Act, 2016, could lead to fines or imprisonment for offenders involved in this non-compliance.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) executed enforcement operations on Amazon and Flipkart warehouses, uncovering significant violations. The raids targeted facilities in Ponneri and Koduvalli in Tiruvallur district, leading to the seizure of thousands of unmarked products.
Officials confiscated items such as insulated flasks, metallic water bottles, and toys, cumulatively valued at Rs 36 lakh at Ponneri alone. These items did not carry the mandatory BIS standard mark.
Legal actions, including potential imprisonment and fines, are expected against those responsible. The BIS emphasizes adherence to the BIS Act, 2016, to prevent non-compliance in product standards.
