Probe Unveils Bird Strike in Deadly Jeju Air Crash

A preliminary report on last month's catastrophic Jeju Air crash has been submitted by South Korean authorities to the U.N. aviation agency, as well as to the United States, France, and Thailand. The report is part of an ongoing investigation into the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil.

The investigation is examining the potential role of a 'bird strike' and conducting thorough analyses of the aircraft's engines and landing guidance systems. Initial findings reveal that a crash into the localized landing structure may have been a significant factor, as experts weigh in on the disaster's causes.

Families of the victims have been briefed with these preliminary findings. Despite the report's release, the exact circumstances surrounding the bird strike and the simultaneous halt of the aircraft's data recorders remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)