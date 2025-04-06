Controversy Erupts Over Gaza Incident: Military Account Under Scrutiny

The Israeli military has revised its initial report concerning the killing of 15 emergency workers near Rafah, Gaza, last month. Originally labeled as an engagement with militants, further investigation and video evidence from the victims' mobile phones suggest the targets were emergency responders in clearly marked vehicles.

Survivor accounts and video footage challenge the military's explanation, prompting demands for an independent investigation. Israeli officials maintain some of the deceased were indeed militants, but comprehensive evidence remains undisclosed due to classified information concerns.

The U.N. and Palestinian Red Crescent argue for accountability as they face restricted access to the incident site. As the investigation continues, international pressure mounts for clarity and justice regarding the tragic encounter and its aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)