Taiwan's Trade Strategy Amid U.S. Tariffs: A Focus on Investment and Cooperation

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te announced no plans for reciprocal tariffs against U.S. duties on imports. Instead, Taiwan aims to remove trade barriers and increase investments in the U.S., fostering industrial cooperation. Despite facing tariffs, Taiwan, notably TSMC, intends to uphold investment commitments in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant trade policy announcement, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te stated that the nation won't retaliate with tariffs against the recently imposed U.S. import duties. Instead, Taiwan will focus on removing existing trade barriers and boosting investments in the United States, fostering economic cooperation.

Despite facing tariffs as high as 32% on various products, Taiwan's crucial semiconductor exports remain unaffected. President Lai emphasized the country's heavy reliance on trade and noted that their strategy aims to mitigate the potential economic impact of the U.S. tariffs.

Highlighting ongoing industrial investments, President Lai mentioned that Taiwan's TSMC, a leading semiconductor manufacturer, plans an additional $100 billion investment in the U.S. He indicated that further investment opportunities in sectors like electronics, information technology, and natural gas will strengthen the Taiwan-U.S. trade relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

