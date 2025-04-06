Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Casualties Rise Amid Renewed Conflict

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have resulted in 15 deaths, including women and children, following the end of a ceasefire with Hamas. The conflict, reignited by a Hamas-led attack on Israel in October, has led to numerous casualties, territorial occupations, and blockades affecting essential supplies.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight and into Sunday, Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip claimed the lives of at least 15 people, including women and children, as per reports from local health officials.

The strikes come after Israel terminated its ceasefire with Hamas, resuming air and ground operations last month. These operations are aimed at compelling militants to negotiate a new truce and release hostages. Israel has also imposed blockades, restricting food, fuel, and humanitarian aid.

The latest bombardment hit Khan Younis, where attacks on a tent and a house resulted in 15 deaths, according to Nasser Hospital. The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, resulting in 1,200 Israeli deaths and 251 hostages taken, of which 59 remain in Gaza.

