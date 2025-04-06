Escalation in Gaza: Casualties Rise Amid Renewed Conflict

Overnight and into Sunday, Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip claimed the lives of at least 15 people, including women and children, as per reports from local health officials.

The strikes come after Israel terminated its ceasefire with Hamas, resuming air and ground operations last month. These operations are aimed at compelling militants to negotiate a new truce and release hostages. Israel has also imposed blockades, restricting food, fuel, and humanitarian aid.

The latest bombardment hit Khan Younis, where attacks on a tent and a house resulted in 15 deaths, according to Nasser Hospital. The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, resulting in 1,200 Israeli deaths and 251 hostages taken, of which 59 remain in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)