Sonipat Real Estate: Sector 7 Along NH 44 Emerges as a Promising Micro Market

Sonipat is steadily cementing its place as a key player in the real estate market. Backed by robust infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and a host of planned developments, including the upcoming Suzuki plant in Kharkhoda, the city is drawing attention from investors and homebuyers. Amid this growth, Sector 7 by HSVP (Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran) is emerging as a standout micro-market, offering a mix of residential and commercial opportunities.

Expanding Micro-Markets and Sector 7’s Rising Appeal

Several micro-markets along NH 44 are contributing to Sonipat’s real estate momentum. Areas like Kundli with developers such as TDI and Ansal as well as those developed by builders like Parsvanatha and Omaxe have been part of this growth narrative. However, these regions have faced challenges, including inconsistent developer performance and internal connectivity concerns. In contrast, Sector 7 by HSVP stands out for its well-planned infrastructure and eco-friendly design.

Ravinder Kumar of Aayushi Properties (can be contacted at 9416539459), based in Sector 7, highlights that "besides availability of plots through resale, the plots in this sector are sold exclusively through HSVP's online auctions rather than property dealers, giving buyers a transparent and streamlined purchase process." This model has helped maintain the sector’s reputation as a dependable and organized option for investors. As per sources, a recent round of online auction for plots in this sector witnessed considerable interest among buyers and plots of the sizes of 250 sq. yards and 500 sq. yards were bid out with price tags of around Rs. 2.25 crores and Rs. 4.25 crores respectively.

A Ready-to-Move Destination

Sector 7 offers a wide range of residential plot sizes, from 100 sq. yards to 1,080 sq. yards, along with commercial options like shop booths and 165 sq. yard Shop-cum-Office (SCO) plots. With plots ready to move in and the sector witnessing rapid population growth, it is an ideal choice for buyers seeking immediate occupation.

The sector is also unique for its emphasis on green spaces. It boasts a massive 46-acre Tau Devilal Park along NH 44, in addition to six one-acre each parks nestled in residential pockets, making it the greenest micro-market in the region.

The sector has direct connectivity to NH 334B of just two kilometres and KMP of just 5 kilometres via NH 44. It is about three kilometres away from Rajiv Gandhi Education City, 7 minutes’ drive to upcoming Metro station at Nathupur and 12 minutes’ drive to UER 2 junction at NH 44 near Alipur for a direct connectivity to IGI Airport.

In the vicinity of sector 7, a number of prime hotel brands such as Sarover Portico, Antilia by Zion, Wyndham Garden and Ramada by Wyndham are already offering prime hospitality services.

Moreover, the planned Rapid Rail Transit System from Delhi to Panipat to be constructed along NH 44 and scheduled to be completed by 2028 will touch sector 7.

Amenities and Upcoming Developments

Sector 7 is well-equipped with modern amenities, including a Zymkhana club featuring a gym, swimming pool, and tennis court besides a restaurant and bar, a community centre, a public health centre, and designated sites for primary and secondary schools. A temple is also under construction, adding to its community charm.

Furthermore, Sector 7 is set to become a pivotal hub in Sonipat’s urban development. Media reports and sources indicate that the city’s upcoming smart bus port will be located in the sector, and the Sonipat Metropolitan Development Authority (SMDA) office is planned to be constructed in the adjacent Sector 29. A major infrastructure upgrade - the widening of the Sector 7/29 road from four to eight lanes - will further enhance connectivity, providing a high-capacity link between NH 44 and the old city of Sonipat.

The Future of Sector 7

As Sonipat’s real estate market grows, Sector 7 is emerging as a model of planned urban development. Its blend of green spaces, modern amenities, and strategic location makes it a preferred destination for both investors and homebuyers. With ongoing infrastructure upgrades and its proximity to key developments, Sector 7 is set to play a central role in shaping Sonipat’s future along NH 44.