Biocon Secures Rs 570 Crore Through Private Placement
Biocon Ltd has revealed plans to raise Rs 570 crore through the issuance of commercial papers on a private placement basis, a decision ratified in its latest board meeting as per regulatory filings.
Commercial papers are short-term, unsecured financial instruments issued by corporations to cost-effectively meet funding requirements.
In another announcement, Biocon celebrated an upward trajectory in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scores, achieving a 69 in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment for 2024, positioning it in the top 98th percentile among global biotech peers.
