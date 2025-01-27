Left Menu

Biocon Secures Rs 570 Crore Through Private Placement

Biocon Ltd announced the approval of raising Rs 570 crore by issuing commercial papers via private placement, as per a board decision. The company also improved its ESG scores, achieving a score of 69 in 2024, which positions it in the 98th percentile globally in the biotechnology sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Biocon Ltd has revealed plans to raise Rs 570 crore through the issuance of commercial papers on a private placement basis, a decision ratified in its latest board meeting as per regulatory filings.

Commercial papers are short-term, unsecured financial instruments issued by corporations to cost-effectively meet funding requirements.

In another announcement, Biocon celebrated an upward trajectory in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scores, achieving a 69 in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment for 2024, positioning it in the top 98th percentile among global biotech peers.

