129Knots Pioneers Fintech Innovation with Revolutionary OTD Platform

129Knots, a cutting-edge fintech firm, has announced its launch with a substantial $10 million investment led by Sing Fuels. The company plans to transform the industry with its innovative asset origination to distribution (OTD) technology, supported by a promising $500 million deal pipeline.

This revolutionary OTD technology aims to reinvent deep-tier industries by introducing scalable liquidity solutions. Driven by a proprietary data credit engine called Tribal Knots, the platform offers real-time insights into buyer behavior and industry standards.

Incubated by the Singapore Economic Development Board, 129Knots is also backed by Enterprise Singapore and IBM consulting. The firm seeks to bridge a $2.5 trillion trade finance gap and advance into other high-growth industries, beginning with the marine energy transition sector.

