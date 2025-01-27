129Knots Pioneers Fintech Innovation with Revolutionary OTD Platform
129Knots, a global fintech venture, has launched with $10 million in funding. Its OTD technology is set to revolutionize asset distribution, backed by a $500 million deal pipeline. The company aims to address a $2.5 trillion trade finance gap, starting in the marine energy sector.
- Country:
- India
129Knots, a cutting-edge fintech firm, has announced its launch with a substantial $10 million investment led by Sing Fuels. The company plans to transform the industry with its innovative asset origination to distribution (OTD) technology, supported by a promising $500 million deal pipeline.
This revolutionary OTD technology aims to reinvent deep-tier industries by introducing scalable liquidity solutions. Driven by a proprietary data credit engine called Tribal Knots, the platform offers real-time insights into buyer behavior and industry standards.
Incubated by the Singapore Economic Development Board, 129Knots is also backed by Enterprise Singapore and IBM consulting. The firm seeks to bridge a $2.5 trillion trade finance gap and advance into other high-growth industries, beginning with the marine energy transition sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
