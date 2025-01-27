Left Menu

Exicom and ChargeZone Join Forces for EV Charging Expansion Across India

Exicom has partnered with ChargeZone to establish over 500 EV charging stations across India. The collaboration focuses on delivering high-power charging solutions, contributing to a more sustainable and accessible EV infrastructure. Both companies aim to advance India's transition to greener mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

EV charging solutions firm Exicom announced a strategic partnership with ChargeZone on Monday to set up over 500 charging stations throughout India.

This collaboration sees Exicom developing high-power charging solutions that ChargeZone will deploy at new hubs and public locations, bringing advanced battery and renewable integrated solutions to urban and rural areas.

The CEOs of both companies emphasized the importance of accessibility, sustainability, and community empowerment in promoting electric vehicle adoption, as they seek to lead a paradigm shift towards greener transportation options across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

