Pepper and Copra Rates in Mumbai: Market Analysis

The latest market rates for black pepper and copra have been released, detailing significant figures in the Mumbai area. Black pepper is currently priced between 660 and 735, while the price of ginger remains unlisted.

For copra, the rates vary by office and location: Alapuzha lists at 17,000, Kozhikode at 16,800, Rajapur Mumbai at 21,500, and Edible Mumbai at 19,500. Comparatively, there's a notable price differentiation that traders and suppliers must consider.

Additionally, the price of coconut oil stands at 2,900 in Mumbai, providing further insights into the local commodity market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)