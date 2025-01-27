Left Menu

Pepper and Copra Rates in Mumbai: Market Analysis

The article provides current market rates for black pepper and various types of copra in Mumbai. It lists specific prices for black pepper, ginger, and copra at different locations, highlighting key regional differences and trends in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:27 IST
Pepper and Copra Rates in Mumbai: Market Analysis
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The latest market rates for black pepper and copra have been released, detailing significant figures in the Mumbai area. Black pepper is currently priced between 660 and 735, while the price of ginger remains unlisted.

For copra, the rates vary by office and location: Alapuzha lists at 17,000, Kozhikode at 16,800, Rajapur Mumbai at 21,500, and Edible Mumbai at 19,500. Comparatively, there's a notable price differentiation that traders and suppliers must consider.

Additionally, the price of coconut oil stands at 2,900 in Mumbai, providing further insights into the local commodity market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025