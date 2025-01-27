Epigral Ltd's Profit Leap: A Two-Fold Success Story
Epigral Ltd reported a significant increase in net profit for the December quarter, achieving Rs 103.63 crore compared to Rs 49.08 crore last year. With a strong 37% rise in total income, the company's diversification strategy and product expansion have been pivotal in its growth amidst subdued demand.
Epigral Ltd, an integrated chemical manufacturer, announced a remarkable two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 103.63 crore for the December quarter. This surge is a result of robust sales and represents significant growth from Rs 49.08 crore recorded in the same period last year.
The company's total income swelled by 37% to Rs 649.10 crore during the October-December quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, compared to Rs 473.98 crore in the previous year's corresponding period. However, the company's expenses also increased, totaling Rs 495.57 crore against Rs 399.82 crore.
Chairman and Managing Director Maulik Patel attributed the 37% revenue growth during the nine months of FY2025 to a 15% rise in sales volume from the derivatives and high-value products sectors. The board's decision to double its CPVC Resin and Epichlorohydrin (ECH) capacity reflects their strategy, which has been crucial in achieving stable growth in challenging market conditions.
