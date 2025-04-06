Trump-Netanyahu Summit: High-Stakes Talks Amid Crisis

President Donald Trump plans a crucial meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting important geopolitical issues between the U.S. and Israel. This marks their second face-to-face since Trump's return to the Oval Office.

The meeting comes as Israel ramps up military efforts in Gaza, intensifying pressure on Hamas by deploying troops in new security corridors. Netanyahu's administration aims to expand territorial control, escalating tensions as Israel halts essential supplies to Gaza amid the conflict.

As Trump prepares for international visits, including strategic stops in the Middle East, pressing matters, such as tariffs, hostages, and relations with neighboring states, remain high on the agenda. Political pressures continue to mount for Netanyahu, while the U.S. balances its foreign policy priorities in the region.

