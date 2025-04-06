Trump's Tariff Tremors: A Global Trade Revolution

U.S. customs agents began implementing President Donald Trump's unilateral 10% tariff on various imports, affecting 57 larger trading partners next week. This move marks Trump's firm break from previously established post-World War II tariff rates.

The tariff announcement led to a $5 trillion drop in global stock market values as investors reacted to potential recession risks. Australia, Britain, Brazil, and more are among the initial countries facing the 10% tariffs, despite having trade deficits with the U.S.

As Trump's tariffs take effect, China retaliated with added levies on U.S. goods. President Emmanuel Macron and others urge a united stance against a trade war, even as further tariff hikes on EU and Chinese goods loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)