PAIX Data Centres Expands to Senegal with State-of-the-Art Data Centre in Dakar

Transforming Digital Infrastructure in West Africa

PAIX Data Centres, a prominent provider of digital infrastructure across Africa, has announced the construction of a cutting-edge data centre in Dakar, Senegal, further solidifying its presence in West Africa. This move supports the region’s growing demand for robust and scalable digital infrastructure, complementing PAIX’s existing operations in Ghana, Kenya, and Djibouti.

Strategic Significance of Dakar

Dakar, already a hub for submarine cable connectivity with four active systems (ACE, MainOne, SAT3, SHARE) and the ongoing installation of 2Africa, positions the new data centre as a pivotal gateway for emerging markets in West Africa. The PAIX Dakar facility will enhance regional connectivity and provide businesses with high-quality colocation services.

Facility Highlights

1.2 MW of IT Load: Ensures stable and sufficient power for critical operations.

918 m² Colocation Space: Designed for flexible and scalable hosting needs.

330 Server Bays: Provides secure and controlled environments for IT equipment. The first phase is set to be operational by 2026, marking a significant milestone in the region's digital transformation.

Environmental and Economic Commitments

PAIX Data Centres emphasizes sustainability and community benefits:

Sustainability Goals: Operations are designed to optimize local resources, minimize water usage, and operate at efficient temperatures in water-scarce regions. By 2030, the company commits to using 100% renewable energy in its facilities.

Job Creation: The project will employ around 200 workers during construction and 20 full-time employees for operation. It will also generate opportunities for local suppliers, including architects, engineers, contractors, and maintenance firms.

Supporting Regional Growth and Innovation

The Dakar facility will empower businesses by providing reliable connectivity, enabling technological innovation, and driving economic resilience. PAIX Data Centres is supported by its investor, Africa50, established by 32 African governments, including Senegal, to enhance infrastructure development and regional prosperity.

A Global Gateway

The data centre will serve as a connectivity nexus, linking West Africa to Europe and South America, thanks to its strategic location and aggregation of submarine and terrestrial cables.

Partner and Expert Endorsements

Key industry leaders lauded the initiative:

Norman Albi, MD of AFR-IX Telecom: “This data centre strengthens regional digital infrastructure, enhancing innovation and connectivity for local and international businesses.”

Yankhoba Ndiaye, MD of Dariss Consulting: “This project supports Senegal’s ambition to become a digital hub while promoting digital sovereignty and reducing reliance on foreign infrastructure.”

Wouter van Hulten, CEO of PAIX Data Centres: “Dakar’s connectivity hub offers unparalleled opportunities for cloud, CDN, and social media providers to access emerging markets efficiently.”

Future Prospects

The PAIX Dakar Data Centre symbolizes a leap toward strengthening West Africa’s technological capabilities, fostering innovation, and attracting international investment. As PAIX Data Centres expands its footprint, it reinforces its vision of connecting Africa to global digital ecosystems while upholding sustainability and regional growth.