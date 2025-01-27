SA Outlines Vision for G20 Presidency at WEF 2025, Focuses on Global Equity and Sustainable Development

At the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, South Africa presented its vision for the G20 Presidency, focusing on building a more equitable and sustainable global future. Addressing the nation through his weekly Presidential newsletter on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa shared the country’s priorities for the year ahead, emphasizing solidarity, equality, and sustainable development as key themes of South Africa’s leadership of the Group of Twenty (G20).

President Ramaphosa highlighted that addressing global inequality is critical for the progress of all nations, regardless of size or wealth. A key aspect of South Africa's presidency is advocating for debt sustainability for low-income countries, allowing these nations to invest in vital sectors such as infrastructure, education, health care, and industrial development.

He also stressed the importance of mobilising finance for a just energy transition, which would allow developing economies to transition to low-carbon development paths while safeguarding the interests of workers, businesses, and communities affected by the shift. This transition is crucial in reducing global poverty while promoting sustainability.

President Ramaphosa further emphasized the need for special financing and insurance mechanisms to help vulnerable countries rebuild after natural disasters, alongside leveraging critical minerals to support inclusive growth and development in emerging markets.

Call for Global Cooperation and Multilateral Solutions

In his address, President Ramaphosa emphasized the principle of cooperation as the foundation of South Africa’s priorities. He underscored that human progress has always been driven by collaboration among nations and peoples. “No country can go it alone,” he asserted, stressing the importance of multilateral action in resolving global challenges.

The President called for inclusive solutions that acknowledge the interconnectedness of the modern world. “Sustainable growth cannot be achieved without countries working together to overcome common challenges,” he added.

Positive Reception at WEF

President Ramaphosa reported that South Africa’s message resonated strongly with business leaders, heads of state, and multilateral institutions at WEF. Many participants supported South Africa’s G20 priorities, appreciating the country’s focus on the African continent and the interests of developing economies. The emphasis on reducing inequality and fostering climate-friendly growth paths was met with broad endorsement.

Furthermore, there was a growing optimism about South Africa’s future economic prospects. Delegates acknowledged the successful political transition from the 6th to the 7th administration and the formation of the Government of National Unity, viewing it as a symbol of stability and a commitment to inclusive growth.

Economic Reforms and Global Support

President Ramaphosa also highlighted the positive reception of the ongoing economic reforms in energy, logistics, telecommunications, and water sectors. These reforms are seen as critical steps to growing and transforming South Africa’s economy. The President noted that the country's efforts to build a capable state and ensure employment were recognized by international leaders and partners.

“The South African delegation left Davos with a sense of optimism,” President Ramaphosa concluded, noting that many global leaders share South Africa's vision for an inclusive, just, and equal world. He expressed confidence that these leaders are ready to collaborate with South Africa through its G20 Presidency to achieve these goals.

Global Collaboration for a Sustainable Future

The WEF meeting, held from January 20 to 24, 2025, brought together global leaders to address pressing challenges, both regional and global. With South Africa now holding the G20 Presidency, the country is positioned to play a leading role in shaping global economic and social policies that prioritize sustainability, equity, and shared prosperity for all nations.

Through collaboration and innovation, President Ramaphosa believes the world can tackle pressing challenges such as climate change, economic inequality, and debt sustainability—ultimately creating a more resilient and inclusive global future.