Shipping Mishap or Sabotage? Bulgarian Vessel Under Investigation

On Monday, a Bulgarian shipping firm denied allegations that its ship intentionally severed an underwater fiber optic cable linking Latvia to the Swedish island of Gotland. The company, Navibulgar, asserted that although the Vezhen might have inadvertently caused the damage, there was no malice involved.

According to Navibulgar CEO Alexander Kalchev, the incident occurred as the vessel navigated through harsh weather conditions on Sunday night. The crew, upon investigation, found the left anchor dragging along the seabed, potentially leading to the cable's damage.

With Swedish prosecutors launching a preliminary sabotage investigation, Kalchev hopes that evidence will diffuse suspicions of foul play. He believes the incident was merely a technical mishap due to adverse weather and anticipates the ship's release soon.

