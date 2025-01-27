Streamlined Travel: Prayagraj's Railway Readies for Mauni Amavasya Surge

With Mauni Amavasya falling on January 29, the Prayagraj Railway Division is gearing up for an influx of pilgrims at the Sangam area. Officials announced on Monday that special arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth experience for commuters at all railway stations in the city.

The division has introduced a special plan and specific restrictions to maintain safety and order. Starting from Tuesday, until two days post-ritual, entry to Prayagraj Junction will be from the city side, while exit will be via the Civil Lines side at platform No. 6. This plan includes dedicated access for passengers with pre-booked tickets.

To accommodate the influx, a holding area at Khusro Bagh will house up to 100,000 people. The arrangement also includes color-coded shelters for unreserved passengers, equipped with ticket counters and ATMs, ensuring a streamlined process. Special trains will be operational to facilitate the movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)