Piyush Shangari Triumphs at Angel One Elite Meet with Triple Honor

Piyush Shangari, CEO of Wethonic Financial Services, received three prestigious awards at the Angel One Elite Meet 2024 in Dubai. The accolades recognized his leadership and the firm's success in financial solutions, positioning Wethonic as a trusted industry partner. The event celebrated achievements in financial services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:13 IST
Wethonic Financial Services' Founder Piyush Shangari Honored with Three Awards at Angel One Elite Meet 2024 in Dubai. Image Credit: ANI
At the Angel One Elite Meet 2024 held in Dubai, Piyush Shangari, the Founder and CEO of Wethonic Financial Services, was recognized with three prestigious awards. These honors were presented by Dinesh Thakkar, CMD, and Ketan Shah, CSO of Angel One, acknowledging Shangari's outstanding contributions to the financial distribution industry.

Shangari's leadership has propelled Wethonic Financial Services to become a major player in mutual fund distributions and stock market investments in India. The company boasts over 30,000 clients and manages assets exceeding Rs400 crores. In accepting the awards, Shangari expressed gratitude and emphasized the recognition as a motivator to continue innovating and empowering clients with financial growth strategies.

The Angel One Elite Meet brought together industry leaders to celebrate achievements in financial services. Shangari's accolades further cement Wethonic Financial Services' reputation as a reliable partner in financial distribution and investment growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

