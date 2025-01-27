Left Menu

FY25-26 Union Budget: Balancing Fiscal Prudence with Growth Reforms

The FY25-26 Union Budget is set to focus on fiscal prudence while targeting growth through selective reforms. Key highlights include modest growth in capital expenditure, predicted changes in fiscal deficit, and strategic allocations expected to benefit various sectors, from rural economies to healthcare, despite challenges like disinvestment shortfalls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:38 IST
FY25-26 Union Budget: Balancing Fiscal Prudence with Growth Reforms
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget for fiscal years 2025-2026 is likely to emphasize fiscal prudence alongside measures to stimulate growth, according to a report from Phillip Capital. It underscores sustained investment in key infrastructure such as railways, roads, and defense, though a significant rise in overall capital expenditure is unlikely.

Phillip Capital anticipates the fiscal deficit to be between 4.5 and 4.6 percent of GDP for FY26, slightly lowering from the 4.6 to 4.7 percent expected closure for FY25. Should the government choose fiscal expansion in FY26, hiking the deficit to 4.7-4.8 percent, the report foresees growth-focused initiatives.

For FY25, the fiscal deficit is projected to stay below the budget estimate, at 4.66 percent compared to the predicted 4.94 percent. This is due to robust tax collections and higher RBI dividends, although disinvestment income may fall short of its Rs500 billion target by a considerable margin, while subsidies for fertilizers and petroleum are expected to exceed initial forecasts.

The gross tax revenue is forecasted to increase by 10 percent, aided by income tax and GST buoyancy, though reduced RBI dividends from FY25 may constrain expenditure growth. Disinvestment targets might be set around Rs500 billion, yet actual figures might stagnate at Rs250 billion, aligning with prior performance levels.

Spending is expected to rise by 6.4 percent, with a notable 19 percent boost in capital expenditure for FY26. However, moderated revenue expenditure growth at 3.2 percent is expected due to stable subsidies and fiscal discipline. Various sectors like FMCG, agriculture, and healthcare are set to benefit from increased fiscal allocations and tax reforms.

Additionally, changes in income tax exemptions and raised subsidies could drive demand, while public and foreign investment in insurance might arise from legislative reforms. Public-sector insurers are anticipated to receive capital infusions, and healthcare sectors could see growth from policy enhancements.

Expenditure focus remains on infrastructure sectors, including railways and roads, with additional funding for key housing and telecom initiatives. The PM Awas Yojana and telecom relief measures are notable initiatives, aiming to improve operational viability and housing finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025