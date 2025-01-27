UK and India: A Renewed Push Towards a Comprehensive Trade Agreement
Jonathan Reynolds, UK's Business Secretary, plans to visit India to finalize Free Trade Agreement discussions. This move by the UK aims to enhance the bilateral trading partnership with India, amid plans for a relaunch of FTA talks. The goal is to unlock economic potential and strengthen global trade ties.
In a strategic move, Britain's Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has announced a forthcoming visit to India, with aims set on finalizing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks. The endeavor is part of the UK's broader strategy to bolster their economic ties with India, one of its priority partners.
Addressing the India Global Forum's UK-India Parliamentary Lunch, Reynolds underscored the robust trading relationship between the two nations, quantified at GBP 41 billion until September 2024. He emphasized the commitment to enhance trade between the world's fifth and sixth largest economies.
The backdrop to this visit includes Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement of a 2025 relaunch of FTA discussions, following his engagement with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit. Reynolds expressed the importance of mutual growth through such trade agreements and highlighted the need for a forward-thinking partnership.
