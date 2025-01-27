Left Menu

Odisha's Industrial Growth: A Vision for World-Class Infrastructure

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the state's commitment to providing top-notch infrastructure to attract industries. Speaking at the CII meet before the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025, he outlined plans for industrial growth, ease of business, and job creation, inviting investors as strategic partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:41 IST
Odisha's Industrial Growth: A Vision for World-Class Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reiterated the state's commitment to offering world-class infrastructure aimed at attracting industry leaders. Addressing the CII members ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha- Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, Majhi laid out an ambitious plan for economic growth.

Highlighting a strategic agenda, Majhi announced a robust three-pronged approach focusing on industrial infrastructure, ease of doing business, and job creation. With significant investments in infrastructure projects and streamlined regulatory processes, Odisha is positioning itself as a prime destination for investors.

Majhi assured investors of the state's transparency and support, emphasizing that Odisha is not just about business but also investing in its people. He encouraged investors to view Odisha not just as an investment hub, but as a strategic growth partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025