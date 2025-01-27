Odisha's Industrial Growth: A Vision for World-Class Infrastructure

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reiterated the state's commitment to offering world-class infrastructure aimed at attracting industry leaders. Addressing the CII members ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha- Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, Majhi laid out an ambitious plan for economic growth.

Highlighting a strategic agenda, Majhi announced a robust three-pronged approach focusing on industrial infrastructure, ease of doing business, and job creation. With significant investments in infrastructure projects and streamlined regulatory processes, Odisha is positioning itself as a prime destination for investors.

Majhi assured investors of the state's transparency and support, emphasizing that Odisha is not just about business but also investing in its people. He encouraged investors to view Odisha not just as an investment hub, but as a strategic growth partner.

