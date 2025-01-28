India and Argentina Unveil New Cultural Bridge: Indo-Argentina Film Forum

The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), in partnership with the Embassy of Argentina, has announced the launch of the Indo-Argentina Film and Cultural Forum. The unveiling took place at a ceremony held at the Embassy of Argentina in New Delhi.

The ceremony was marked by the presence of Mariano Agustin Caucino, Argentina's Ambassador to India. In his address, Ambassador Caucino expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasizing its potential to enhance the cultural and creative connections between the two countries. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, ICMEI President, highlighted the forum's role in fostering cultural collaborations and promoting the rich cultural heritage of both nations.

The event saw participation from Marcelo Boffi, Andres Rojas of the Argentine Embassy, and Haripriya from ICMEI, who played essential roles in the event's organization. The forum aims to boost mutual understanding through dynamic exchanges of ideas, films, and art, celebrating creativity and unity.

In a related announcement, Ambassador Caucino has been appointed Patron of the forum, while Dr. Marwah has been named Chair. With his global media experience, Dr. Marwah committed to promoting cultural exchange and furthering India-Argentina ties, reflecting the evolving synergy poised to pioneer innovative cultural initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)