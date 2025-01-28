Left Menu

Indian Markets Rebound Despite Volatility, Banking Sector Leads Recovery

Indian stock markets showed resilience on Tuesday, closing positively despite volatile trading. Sensex and Nifty indices recorded slight gains, driven by the banking sector after RBI's liquidity measures. However, broader markets underperformed. Experts anticipate ongoing volatility due to the upcoming Union Budget and global economic factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:46 IST
Indian Markets Rebound Despite Volatility, Banking Sector Leads Recovery
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Indian stock markets demonstrated resilience, overcoming volatility to close with gains. Following a challenging session on Monday, Sensex rose by 535.24 points or 0.71% to settle at 75,901.41, while Nifty advanced by 128.1 points or 0.56% to end at 22,957.25.

Despite unfavorable global cues, markets displayed early strength with advances in 1,116 shares, contrasted by declines in 2,429, and 84 stocks remaining unchanged. A late-session dip eroded some gains; however, the Nifty maintained its positive close. Realty, banking, and auto sectors outshone others due to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) liquidity enhancement measures, while pharma and energy sectors experienced sell-offs.

Speaking on the market's performance, experts like Ajit Mishra and V K Vijayakumar commented on the challenges posed by global tensions and domestic factors, including apprehension surrounding the Union Budget. Positive liquidity measures from the RBI hint at potential rate adjustments, possibly benefiting the banking sector further. Nevertheless, caution prevails with anticipated volatility around key economic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025