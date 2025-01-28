Modi Champions 'Make in Odisha': A Vision for India's Self-Reliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave' in Bhubaneswar, emphasizing the need for domestic value addition in India's industries. With a focus on self-reliance, he highlighted Odisha's role as a growth engine, advocating for robust supply chains and innovation-driven economic progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly emphasized India's need for self-reliance at the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave' held in Bhubaneswar. Asserting that India must halt the export of raw materials for foreign value addition, Modi called for transformative changes in the domestic industrial ecosystem.
Highlighting eastern India's role as a national growth engine, Modi outlined Odisha's crucial contribution to India's economic aspirations. He urged the country to build robust supply and value chains within its borders, noting the potential for a USD 5 trillion economy is within reach.
Modi highlighted the potential for green jobs, emphasizing India's commitment to green technology and infrastructure. He also addressed the burgeoning concert economy and encouraged investment in audience-friendly infrastructures, reinforcing India's appeal to global tourists and investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
