Revving Up: TVS Motor Company Reports Robust Growth in Q3 2024

TVS Motor Company experienced significant growth in Q3 2024, with a 10% increase in operating revenue and a 17% rise in EBITDA. The two-wheeler sales, including exports, expanded by 10%. Notably, electric scooter sales surged by 57%, reflecting TVS's commitment to sustainable mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:18 IST
Revving Up: TVS Motor Company Reports Robust Growth in Q3 2024
TVS Motor Company has reported a substantial improvement in its financial and sales performance for the third quarter of 2024. The Indian two-wheeler giant's operating revenue experienced a robust growth of 10%, reaching Rs. 9,097 Crores, compared to Rs. 8,245 Crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The most noteworthy achievement was the 57% leap in electric scooter sales, which underscores TVS's strategic focus on sustainable mobility solutions. Overall two and three-wheeler sales, bolstered by exports, increased by 10% with 12.12 Lakh units sold.

Additionally, TVS Motor reported an encouraging enhancement in its EBITDA, escalating by 17% to Rs. 1,081 Crores. This financial success demonstrates the company's efficiency and competitive strength in the evolving global automotive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

