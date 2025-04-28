OPPO K13 5G: A Sensational Hit on Launch Day

In New Delhi, the launch of the OPPO K13 5G has marked a significant milestone for the smartphone market, as it quickly became the highest selling device in its segment on the first day of its sale.

The smartphone, offering a distinctive blend of high-end features such as a Snapdragon® 6 Gen 4 processor, 7000mAh graphite battery, and 80W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging, garnered immense interest from consumers seeking value and performance.

Both Savio D'Souza, Head of Product Communications, and Anshuman Bhatt, Head of E-commerce at OPPO India, expressed their enthusiasm over the product's success and consumer appreciation for its price-to-performance ratio. OPPO plans to restock with next sales slated for May 1, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)