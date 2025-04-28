OPPO K13 5G: A Sensational Hit on Launch Day
The OPPO K13 5G, featuring cutting-edge technology and a sleek design, sold out within hours of its launch in India, signaling strong consumer demand. Its impressive specifications, including a Snapdragon® 6 Gen 4 processor and an 80W fast charging system, have made it a popular choice among Gen Z and young professionals.
- Country:
- India
In New Delhi, the launch of the OPPO K13 5G has marked a significant milestone for the smartphone market, as it quickly became the highest selling device in its segment on the first day of its sale.
The smartphone, offering a distinctive blend of high-end features such as a Snapdragon® 6 Gen 4 processor, 7000mAh graphite battery, and 80W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging, garnered immense interest from consumers seeking value and performance.
Both Savio D'Souza, Head of Product Communications, and Anshuman Bhatt, Head of E-commerce at OPPO India, expressed their enthusiasm over the product's success and consumer appreciation for its price-to-performance ratio. OPPO plans to restock with next sales slated for May 1, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
