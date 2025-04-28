Left Menu

OPPO K13 5G: A Sensational Hit on Launch Day

The OPPO K13 5G, featuring cutting-edge technology and a sleek design, sold out within hours of its launch in India, signaling strong consumer demand. Its impressive specifications, including a Snapdragon® 6 Gen 4 processor and an 80W fast charging system, have made it a popular choice among Gen Z and young professionals.

Updated: 28-04-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In New Delhi, the launch of the OPPO K13 5G has marked a significant milestone for the smartphone market, as it quickly became the highest selling device in its segment on the first day of its sale.

The smartphone, offering a distinctive blend of high-end features such as a Snapdragon® 6 Gen 4 processor, 7000mAh graphite battery, and 80W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging, garnered immense interest from consumers seeking value and performance.

Both Savio D'Souza, Head of Product Communications, and Anshuman Bhatt, Head of E-commerce at OPPO India, expressed their enthusiasm over the product's success and consumer appreciation for its price-to-performance ratio. OPPO plans to restock with next sales slated for May 1, 2025.

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

