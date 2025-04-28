Markets in Transition: Is U.S. Hegemony Shifting?

The early days of the Trump administration have brought a tumultuous ride for markets, causing some investors to rethink their reliance on American assets. Despite significant rallies driven by optimism over trade negotiations, uncertainty looms over the durability of this resurgence in asset prices.

Concerns about lasting damage to U.S. markets are paramount, as experts question the benefits of future policies. Factors like trade policy reform and criticism of the Federal Reserve have fueled sell-offs, creating another layer of investor apprehension about the U.S. economic stance.

Industry leaders advocate for careful consideration of the U.S. brand and its global economic influence. As dollar holdings in global reserves decline and foreign investors increasingly rebalance portfolios, questions arise about the future position of the U.S. dollar and its role in global finance.

