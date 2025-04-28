Canada Votes Amid Trump-Induced Patriotism Surge

Canadians cast their votes on Monday in what has become a heavily U.S.-influenced election, centered on President Trump's tariffs and geopolitical maneuvers. The election, fueled by a wave of patriotism, saw Prime Minister Mark Carney's standing improve following Trump's comments on annexing Canada.

President Trump's threats have not only shifted political discussions but also stirred nationalistic fervor, bolstering Carney's support. Despite a deadly incident in Vancouver that paused campaigns briefly, polls indicate a slight lead for the Liberals over the Conservatives, suggesting a potential fourth mandate.

Economic concerns weigh heavily in the election, with Carney showcasing his financial acumen as a counter to Trump's tariffs. Voter concerns extend to crime, housing, and cost of living, with results expected to depend partly on Canada's economic resilience against U.S. trade policies.

