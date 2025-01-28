Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Four Lives Lost on Hetimpur Highway

Four men lost their lives in a tragic accident on Hetimpur National Highway when their motorcycle collided with a truck. The accident claimed the lives of Nitesh, Atul Kumar Singh, Pintu Kumar Gaur, and Ankit Gaur. Authorities are searching for the absconding truck driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:45 IST
Tragic Collision: Four Lives Lost on Hetimpur Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating accident, four men were killed when their motorcycle crashed into a truck on Hetimpur National Highway, as reported by police officials on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Monday in Mahuadih area. The victims, identified as Nitesh (23), Atul Kumar Singh (24), Pintu Kumar Gaur (22), and Ankit Gaur (24), were traveling from Kasa to Hata on a single motorcycle, according to authorities.

The collision occurred when the motorcycle hit the truck as it was slowing down. Police confirmed that all four men died instantly at the scene. It was noted that the victims, originating from Kushinagar and Deoria districts, were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident. Additional Superintendent of Police, Deependra Nath Chaudhary, stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the truck driver, who fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025