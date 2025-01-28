Tragic Collision: Four Lives Lost on Hetimpur Highway

In a devastating accident, four men were killed when their motorcycle crashed into a truck on Hetimpur National Highway, as reported by police officials on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Monday in Mahuadih area. The victims, identified as Nitesh (23), Atul Kumar Singh (24), Pintu Kumar Gaur (22), and Ankit Gaur (24), were traveling from Kasa to Hata on a single motorcycle, according to authorities.

The collision occurred when the motorcycle hit the truck as it was slowing down. Police confirmed that all four men died instantly at the scene. It was noted that the victims, originating from Kushinagar and Deoria districts, were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident. Additional Superintendent of Police, Deependra Nath Chaudhary, stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the truck driver, who fled the scene.

