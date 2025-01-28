India and Oman Strengthen Ties with Tax Pact Update

In a significant development, India and Oman have reached an agreement to amend the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), aligning it with international cross-border taxation standards, thus streamlining tax procedures and bolstering cooperation in fiscal matters.

During a pivotal visit by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to Muscat, a protocol to this effect was formally signed, marking a step towards improved economic collaboration between the two nations.

Amid advanced negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the move aims to enhance bilateral trade and investments, amidst broader discussions of eliminating customs duties and promoting trade in services.

