Zepto's Bold Homecoming: Reverse Merger Sets Stage for IPO in India

Zepto, a quick commerce company, has successfully completed its reverse merger from Singapore to India. This strategic move, announced by CFO Ramesh Bafna, positions Zepto for an upcoming IPO and is seen as a significant development for the startup ecosystem, paving the way towards capital markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Zepto, the quick commerce company known for its rapid delivery times, has achieved a significant milestone by moving its parent company's domicile from Singapore to India. This strategic reverse merger sets the stage for an upcoming IPO as Zepto aims to tap the Indian capital markets.

CFO Ramesh Bafna announced the completion of this transition, emphasizing its importance as a template for Indian startups. He highlighted the empowered team's role in navigating the merger's tactical and technical complexities, while also praising CEO Aadit Palicha for leading with clarity and empowering the team.

The merger gained final approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and reflects Zepto's substantial growth, with revenues doubling to Rs 4,454 crore in FY24 and losses slightly reduced. This move not only positions Zepto for financial opportunities but also underscores a significant shift for the startup landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

