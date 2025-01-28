Zepto's Bold Homecoming: Reverse Merger Sets Stage for IPO in India

Zepto, the quick commerce company known for its rapid delivery times, has achieved a significant milestone by moving its parent company's domicile from Singapore to India. This strategic reverse merger sets the stage for an upcoming IPO as Zepto aims to tap the Indian capital markets.

CFO Ramesh Bafna announced the completion of this transition, emphasizing its importance as a template for Indian startups. He highlighted the empowered team's role in navigating the merger's tactical and technical complexities, while also praising CEO Aadit Palicha for leading with clarity and empowering the team.

The merger gained final approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and reflects Zepto's substantial growth, with revenues doubling to Rs 4,454 crore in FY24 and losses slightly reduced. This move not only positions Zepto for financial opportunities but also underscores a significant shift for the startup landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)