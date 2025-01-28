Assam's Green Leap: Investment Opportunities Await

The Assam government has called upon industrialists to eye investment opportunities in the state, emphasizing its strides in infrastructure development and green energy. These points were centerstage during an investors' roadshow conducted in Kolkata as a precursor to the 'Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025' slated for next month.

In a call to action, Ashok Singhal, Assam's Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Irrigation, showcased the state's infrastructure revival with transformative initiatives like the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge and Jagiroad Electronics City. He further highlighted Assam's leadership role in green energy, focusing on solar power and green hydrogen production.

Singhal underscored the state's growth in diversified manufacturing sectors, becoming a hub for IT and Industry 4.0. He also pointed to Assam's untapped potential in tourism, featuring its vibrant cultural heritage and natural landscapes. The event gathered interest from major firms such as PepsiCo and Dalmia Cement, amid 21 MoUs worth over Rs 14,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)