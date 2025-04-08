Market in Turmoil: Uncertainty Surrounds U.S. Tariff Impact

The S&P 500 closed lower on Monday amid investor anxiety over a looming economic slowdown fueled by escalating U.S. tariff measures. President Trump's firm stance on tariff increases on Chinese imports exacerbates inflation concerns and economic uncertainty.

Wall Street has been rattled since Trump's sweeping tariff announcements, sending equities plummeting. On Monday, the major U.S. indexes reached their lowest in over a year, spiking the CBOE Volatility Index to heights unseen since August 2024.

Market jitters persisted despite fleeting optimism from reports of a potential tariff pause. The reassurances, however, were dampened by prompt White House denials, causing renewed investor skepticism and volatile trading patterns.

