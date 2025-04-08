Trade Tensions: U.S. Tariffs Roil Japan's Economy

Japan's economy faces potential turmoil as U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs, sparking fresh tensions between the two allied nations. Trump's proposal to levy a 25% tariff on auto imports and a 24% tariff on other Japanese goods could severely impact Japan's export-reliant economy, possibly reducing economic growth by up to 0.8% according to experts.

In response to the crisis, Japan is dispatching a team of negotiators after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his disappointment in a Monday call with Trump, urging a reassessment of the tariffs. Both U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer have been appointed to lead negotiation efforts.

The escalating trade dispute and proposed tariffs on global imports have unsettled international markets, leaving Japan on high alert. Prime Minister Ishiba, alongside Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, has convened crucial economic ministers to closely monitor and address the evolving market dynamics.

