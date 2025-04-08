Left Menu

Tragedy in Timberline: Georgia Family Found Dead in Stabbing Incident

In central Georgia, detectives are investigating a tragic incident where three adults and a child, all related, were found dead. Police consider it an isolated case, suspecting the involvement of someone familiar with the family. The investigation is ongoing with no charges filed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perry | Updated: 08-04-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 01:36 IST
In a tragic incident in central Georgia, detectives are delving into the deaths of three adults and a child, who were found at a residence over the weekend. Authorities describe the victims as connected, suspecting a 'person of interest' had prior knowledge of the family.

The Perry Police Department, emphasizing this was an isolated event, reassured that there is no continued threat to the local community. Discovered by officers in the Timberline Mobile Home Park, the victims ranged in age from 2 to 82 years old.

The harrowing case, described as a 'stabbing incident,' involved a suspect who had a prior relationship with at least one victim, according to police Capt. Jason Jones. As evidence is closely scrutinized, detectives have yet to make an arrest but remain committed to reaching a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

