Trump's Warning to Iran: The Stakes of Diplomacy

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Monday, suggesting that the nation could face significant threats if diplomatic talks with the U.S. do not result in a successful outcome.

Trump emphasized the importance of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, stating that failure in discussions could result in 'a very bad day' for Iran.

The remarks underscore the high stakes involved in the ongoing diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Iran. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)

(With inputs from agencies.)